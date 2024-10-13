Tezos Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Tezos has a market cap of $694.12 million and approximately $13.51 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000575 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,026,835,187 coins and its circulating supply is 1,006,308,622 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.