Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of TEX opened at $55.48 on Wednesday. Terex has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terex will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush bought 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.36 per share, for a total transaction of $119,863.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,995.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Terex by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 351,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the second quarter worth $566,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Terex by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,395,000 after buying an additional 32,630 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Terex by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 22,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Terex by 181.6% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 68,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 44,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

