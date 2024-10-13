TD Securities Boosts Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $68.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Shares of CLS opened at $63.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 2.28. Celestica has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.37.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Celestica will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 90.0% during the second quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 52.8% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

