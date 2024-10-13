TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
TAT Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of TATT stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $181.80 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.88. TAT Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $18.90.
TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $36.53 million during the quarter.
About TAT Technologies
TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.
