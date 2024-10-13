TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

TAT Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TATT stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $181.80 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.88. TAT Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $36.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TAT Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in TAT Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:TATT Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned about 0.87% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.