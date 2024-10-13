Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TBLA

Taboola.com Stock Up 1.5 %

Taboola.com stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $971.05 million, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. Taboola.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taboola.com will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Taboola.com

In other news, Director Lynda M. Clarizio sold 29,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $106,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,158 shares in the company, valued at $635,930.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Taboola.com by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 657,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 490,149 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Taboola.com by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,767,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,274,000 after buying an additional 2,859,451 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Taboola.com by 35.6% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Taboola.com by 8.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.