Susquehanna Increases Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $45.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.60.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.42.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,504,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,789,000 after buying an additional 357,907 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,966,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,533,000 after acquiring an additional 155,403 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,969,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,960,000 after acquiring an additional 220,030 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,590,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,239,000 after acquiring an additional 122,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,063,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,715,000 after purchasing an additional 83,868 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

