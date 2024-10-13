Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) vs. Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Head-To-Head Survey

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Super Hi International and Wingstop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Super Hi International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Hi International N/A N/A N/A Wingstop 17.33% -21.18% 23.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Super Hi International and Wingstop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Hi International 0 0 0 0 N/A Wingstop 0 10 9 0 2.47

Earnings & Valuation

Wingstop has a consensus target price of $382.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.40%. Given Wingstop’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wingstop is more favorable than Super Hi International.

This table compares Super Hi International and Wingstop”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Hi International $686.36 million 1.67 $25.26 million N/A N/A Wingstop $545.65 million 21.68 $70.18 million $2.81 143.71

Wingstop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Super Hi International.

Summary

Wingstop beats Super Hi International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super Hi International

(Get Free Report)

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Super Hi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Hi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.