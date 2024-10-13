Streakk Price Reaches $0.0056 on Major Exchanges (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Streakk token can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $56,317.91 and approximately $3,062.99 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.00549043 USD and is down -4.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

