Stratis (STRAX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $41,394.22

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $41,394.22 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,456.95 or 0.03920029 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00045888 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.