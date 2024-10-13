StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Stock Performance
EFOI opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 86.25% and a negative net margin of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.
Energy Focus Company Profile
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Focus
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.