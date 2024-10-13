Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Given New $110.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SF. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.67.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

SF opened at $97.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.29. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $54.81 and a 12-month high of $98.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stifel Financial will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,543,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 268.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

