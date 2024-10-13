Standard Lithium (SLI) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Standard Lithium to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Lithium and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -15.67% -14.05% Standard Lithium Competitors -568.74% 5.73% -0.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Standard Lithium and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Standard Lithium Competitors 139 1282 1596 46 2.51

Volatility & Risk

Standard Lithium currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.63%. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 6.84%. Given Standard Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than its peers.

Standard Lithium has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium’s peers have a beta of 1.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Standard Lithium and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A $108.82 million 4.17 Standard Lithium Competitors $6.65 billion $204.21 million -31.59

Standard Lithium’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of Standard Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Standard Lithium peers beat Standard Lithium on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.