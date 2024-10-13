SOMESING Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. SOMESING has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $940,435.49 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,253,114,996 tokens. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

SOMESING Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING (SSG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Klaytn platform. SOMESING has a current supply of 6,000,000,000 with 3,253,097,234 in circulation. The last known price of SOMESING is 0.00045989 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $882,556.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://somesing.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

