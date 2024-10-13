Solayer SOL (SSOL) Price Reaches $149.69

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Solayer SOL has a market cap of $100.16 million and $751,990.47 worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Solayer SOL has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Solayer SOL token can now be purchased for $149.69 or 0.00238430 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Solayer SOL alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.90 or 0.00254685 BTC.

Solayer SOL Profile

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 949,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. Solayer SOL’s official website is solayer.org. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs.

Solayer SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 950,855.15538581. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 149.46446613 USD and is up 3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $850,986.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solayer SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solayer SOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solayer SOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solayer SOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solayer SOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.