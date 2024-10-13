SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$25.83.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Up 0.9 %
About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
