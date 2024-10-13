SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$25.83.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SRU.UN

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Up 0.9 %

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SRU.UN opened at C$25.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.72. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.25.

(Get Free Report)

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.