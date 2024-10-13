Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 12,042 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,042 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,120,000 after purchasing an additional 86,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,951,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,556,000 after purchasing an additional 110,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,938,374.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $5,227,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,675 shares in the company, valued at $41,963,149.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,386 shares of company stock worth $28,112,824. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $220.74 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.73 and a twelve month high of $223.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.