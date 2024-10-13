Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGEB. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,019,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $227,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $603,000.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS IGEB opened at $45.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.93. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $50.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

