SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

NYSE:SIF opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.20. SIFCO Industries has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

