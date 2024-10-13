Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0048 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $275.68 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,676.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.14 or 0.00520347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009680 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00104573 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.88 or 0.00242320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00029737 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00030566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00072400 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

