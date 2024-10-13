Short Interest in Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Rises By 39.3%

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIASP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,582. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27.

Via Renewables Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7588 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

