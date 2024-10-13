Short Interest in Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Drops By 40.4%

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the September 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 338.0 days.

Venture Price Performance

Shares of Venture stock remained flat at $10.44 on Friday. Venture has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39.

Get Venture alerts:

About Venture

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing and Design Solutions, and Technology Products and Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.