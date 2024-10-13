Short Interest in Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Drops By 33.8%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the September 15th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Unicharm Trading Down 0.7 %

Unicharm stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.73. 339,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,235. Unicharm has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $7.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Unicharm alerts:

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Unicharm had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unicharm will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.