Short Interest in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Grows By 60.5%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the September 15th total of 64,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Predictive Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

POAI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 77,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,730. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. Predictive Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 200.06% and a negative net margin of 802.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Predictive Oncology will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

