Short Interest in Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) Expands By 240.4%

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 240.4% from the September 15th total of 326,100 shares. Currently, 31.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IVP remained flat at $0.28 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.86, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $269,677.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.87. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $116.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40.

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter. Inspire Veterinary Partners had a negative net margin of 109.98% and a negative return on equity of 3,040.29%.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

