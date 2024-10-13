Short Interest in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Rises By 200.0%

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iHuman Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE IH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.98. 6,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,102. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.43. iHuman has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.18.
iHuman Company Profile
