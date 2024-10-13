Short Interest in GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Decreases By 80.0%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:GNNDY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.38. 116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.43. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $98.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that GN Store Nord A/S will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

