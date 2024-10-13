Short Interest in Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Declines By 81.8%

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Giga-tronics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GIGA remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. Giga-tronics has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

About Giga-tronics

Giga-tronics Incorporated designs, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built electronic equipment, automated test, power electronics, supply and distribution solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Radio Frequency (RF) Solutions, Precision Electronic Solutions, and Power Electronics & Displays.

