Short Interest in Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Declines By 81.8%

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Giga-tronics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GIGA remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. Giga-tronics has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.
About Giga-tronics
