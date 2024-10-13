Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Rises By 60.3%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,621,600 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the September 15th total of 1,011,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.1 days.
FIBRA Prologis Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FBBPF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. 4,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,339. FIBRA Prologis has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $6.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66.
About FIBRA Prologis
