Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Rises By 60.3%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,621,600 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the September 15th total of 1,011,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.1 days.

FIBRA Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBBPF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. 4,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,339. FIBRA Prologis has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $6.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66.

About FIBRA Prologis

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 235 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 46.9 million square feet (4.4 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

