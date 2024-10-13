Short Interest in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Increases By 188.2%

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 188.2% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpring Health Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTSGU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,768,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,694,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 302,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 185,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,011,000 after acquiring an additional 35,649 shares during the period.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTSGU traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.83. 39,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,801. BrightSpring Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.36.

BrightSpring Health Services Announces Dividend

About BrightSpring Health Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.8438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%.

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.