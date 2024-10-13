Short Interest in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Drops By 29.6%

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 276,600 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the September 15th total of 393,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 18.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOKF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.80.

BOK Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BOKF stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. BOK Financial has a one year low of $62.42 and a one year high of $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.92.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

