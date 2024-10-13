Short Interest in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW) Rises By 214.3%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Advantage Solutions Trading Down 42.9 %

NASDAQ ADVWW opened at $0.03 on Friday. Advantage Solutions has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

