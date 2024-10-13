Shore Point Advisors LLC Has $8.53 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 4.6% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Shore Point Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,171.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,135,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,170,000 after buying an additional 5,652,649 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,496,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,850,000 after acquiring an additional 21,494 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,172,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 107,995 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,043,000 after purchasing an additional 91,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,579,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,851,000 after purchasing an additional 109,047 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $28.19.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

