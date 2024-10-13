Shore Point Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Shore Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,473,000 after purchasing an additional 125,183 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,000,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,019,000 after buying an additional 54,048 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,940,000 after acquiring an additional 195,917 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,186,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,776,000 after acquiring an additional 282,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 155.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,124,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,898,000 after acquiring an additional 684,369 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFSD stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.