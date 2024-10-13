Shore Point Advisors LLC Acquires 3,634 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FBND. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 5,960,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,816,000 after acquiring an additional 672,872 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,818,000 after buying an additional 825,448 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,689,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,774,000 after buying an additional 111,480 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,692,000 after buying an additional 3,461,472 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,874,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,149,000 after acquiring an additional 65,956 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.56. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

