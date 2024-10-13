Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $28.91 Million

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Santos FC Fan Token has a market capitalization of $17.32 million and approximately $28.91 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be purchased for approximately $3.81 or 0.00006077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.28 or 0.00254260 BTC.

About Santos FC Fan Token

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Santos FC Fan Token has a current supply of 30,000,000 with 5,546,061.291549 in circulation. The last known price of Santos FC Fan Token is 3.50307713 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $8,697,477.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.santosfc.com.br/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Santos FC Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

