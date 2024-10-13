RXO (NYSE:RXO) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RXO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RXO from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.23.

RXO stock opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. RXO has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.34.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.14 million. RXO had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in RXO by 5,450.0% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in RXO by 2,235.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RXO by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

