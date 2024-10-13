Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Royalty Pharma has increased its dividend by an average of 38.7% annually over the last three years. Royalty Pharma has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Royalty Pharma to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RPRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Royalty Pharma

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.