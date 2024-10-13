Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$169.56 and last traded at C$169.55, with a volume of 621306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$167.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$159.50 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$151.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$162.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$165.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$163.38.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$160.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$149.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$240.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.95 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.27 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 28.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.8820355 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

Insider Activity at Royal Bank of Canada

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 74,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.59, for a total value of C$12,320,115.24. In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 74,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.59, for a total value of C$12,320,115.24. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.60, for a total value of C$1,646,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25 shares in the company, valued at C$4,115. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 144,770 shares of company stock worth $23,959,265 over the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

