Royal Bank of Canada Raises Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $10.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TDOC. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $22.54.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $642.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.34 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Mckinley purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $30,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,502.13. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Mckinley purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $30,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,502.13. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $88,555.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,422.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,377 shares of company stock worth $438,054 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,480 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,303,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,436 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,267,000. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,364,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

