Royal Bank of Canada Increases Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $215.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.62.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $185.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,429.38 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $85.15 and a 52 week high of $187.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.74.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $855,901.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,579.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,892 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,067,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.