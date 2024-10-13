Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Acquired by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,215,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 98,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at about $369,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCI has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

