Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Tops $2,771.92 on Exchanges

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and $570,920.82 worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for about $2,771.92 or 0.04418688 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 492,072 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 492,072.1519782. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,730.63616465 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $481,408.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

