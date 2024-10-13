Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,745 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.10% of Liberty Energy worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBRT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 56.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,636,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 649,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 103,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.16%.

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 750,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,011,642.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $300,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 750,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,011,642.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $395,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,638,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,169,333.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

