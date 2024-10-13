Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 4,237 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,686,000 after acquiring an additional 97,238 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 508,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,025,000 after purchasing an additional 62,282 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,346,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth about $4,217,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth approximately $7,708,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.91.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

NYSE KOF opened at $87.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.38. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th will be issued a $0.7811 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is 12.32%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

