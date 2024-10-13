Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $3.56 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock opened at $378.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $366.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.30. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $385.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.