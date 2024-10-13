Raymond James Trims Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Target Price to C$264.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$269.00 to C$264.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IFC. National Bankshares raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. CIBC raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cormark raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$262.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$272.00 to C$263.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$263.90.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intact Financial

Intact Financial Stock Performance

TSE IFC opened at C$264.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$188.27 and a twelve month high of C$265.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$253.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$237.17.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.61 by C$1.25. The business had revenue of C$7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.64 billion. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 7.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 15.774665 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Insider Transactions at Intact Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Christopher Godfrey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$255.00, for a total transaction of C$510,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.