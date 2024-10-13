Propel (TSE:PRL) Given a C$38.00 Price Target by Ventum Financial Analysts

Ventum Financial set a C$38.00 target price on Propel (TSE:PRL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PRL. Scotiabank raised Propel from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Propel to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Propel Stock Performance

Shares of PRL stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. Propel has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $33.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.75.

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Propel had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $146.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Propel will post 5.3923205 EPS for the current year.

Propel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Propel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.16%.

About Propel

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company's lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

Featured Articles

