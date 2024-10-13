Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $257.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.53.

NYSE:PGR opened at $254.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $148.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Progressive has a 52 week low of $142.87 and a 52 week high of $260.46.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Progressive will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $4,859,739.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,836,041.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,665,641.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $4,859,739.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,836,041.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,512 shares of company stock valued at $33,912,874 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 126.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

