Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.21.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PG opened at $171.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.78. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $141.66 and a one year high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $403.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $1,202,751.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,172 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,373.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $699,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 328,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,077,000 after purchasing an additional 26,378 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.