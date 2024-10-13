PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $143.31 and last traded at $143.31, with a volume of 30466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PJT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.61.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.49. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In other PJT Partners news, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 11,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,430,755.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,783.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PJT Partners news, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 11,586 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,430,755.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,783.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $221,819.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,404 shares in the company, valued at $968,369.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,668. 11.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PJT Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 76.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

